FIR against MP woman for working in edu dept for 3 decades on fake certs

Further, the probe revealed that the mark-sheets submitted by her at the time of employment in 1995, contained two different dates of births. While one of them mentioned June 11, 1964 as her DoB, the other mark-sheet mentioned July 7, 1965 to be her date of birth.

An FIR has been lodged by the divisional office of the joint director (public instructions), where Anisa is working as peon. According to additional SP (ASP-Jabalpur) Suryakant Sharma, the case has been registered against Anisa Begum under IPC Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 and subsequent investigations are underway.

The six page FIR lodged at the Belbagh police station of Jabalpur district mentions that Anisa Begum submitted fake mark-sheets of the year 1997, but still managed to get the job. The alleged cheating and fraud continued for nearly three decades, before someone made a secret complaint about it recently to the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) in Bhopal.

Sources privy to the ongoing police investigation told this newspaper that Anisa Begum, got the job of a peon in 1995 at the Government Higher Secondary School in Katni.