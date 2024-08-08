Navies of India and Germany carry out advanced maritime operations

NEW DELHI: In a bid to boost defence ties, the Indian Naval Ship Tabar conducted a Maritime Passage Exercise (MPX) with Sea Lynx of the German Navy.

“Indian Navy’s frontline frigate, INS Tabar, during her return leg from St Petersburg in Russia, conducted Maritime Partnership Exercise with German Navy off Kiel Canal on August 5, 2024. INS Tabar had earlier visited Hamburg in Germany from July 17-20, 2024,” the Indian Navy said.

The MPX, conducted off Kiel Canal, signifies Indian Navy’s outreach and sustenance efforts. also marking a significant milestone in the maritime cooperation between the two countries, the Navy added.

The MPX with the Sea Lynx of third Squadron Naval Air Wing 5 of the German Navy involved a series of advanced maritime operations such as Ship Controlled Approaches, Winching exercises and Vertical Replenishment serials.