No update on when Sheikh Hasina will leave India: MEA

The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday informed that it doesn't have any update on when the former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina would leave India. Hasina had fled her country amid a violent uprising led by students against her regime.

"We do not have any update on her plan," said external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Hasina's application for asylum was reportedly rejected by the UK and her official visa was revoked by the US, forcing her to extend her stay in India.

An interim government, led by Nobel laureate Dr.Muhammad Yunus, is set to take charge today. As Dr Yunus gets ready to bring peace to the streets of Bangladesh and rebuild the country, India said the interests of the people of Bangladesh are foremost in its mind.

"As far as India is concerned, interests of people of Bangladesh are foremost in our mind," Jaiswal said.

To a question on reports of attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, the MEA spokesperson said that New Delhi is monitoring the situation.

He said India is in touch with authorities in Bangladesh to ensure safety and security of Indian missions, the personnel working there and Indians residing in that country.

(With inputs from PTI)