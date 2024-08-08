Waqf bill may go to House panel after it is tabled today

NEW DELHI: A day before it is expected to table the Waqf (Amendment) Bill that is expected to become another flashpoint in the Lok Sabha, the Centre appeared amenable to the Opposition’s demand for sending it to a Parliament standing committee for detailed scrutiny.

The government told Parliament’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Wednesday that it will take a call on sending the bill to a House panel after it is tabled in the Lower House. It said it would not press for a discussion on the bill and its passage after introduction.

The Centre will then seek the Rajya Sabha’s nod to withdraw the Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Bill, 2014. The bill was circulated among Lok Sabha members on Tuesday night ahead of its introduction, as reported by this paper.