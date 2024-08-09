2013 promise of doplar radar still a distant dream in flood-hit Kedarnath

DEHRADUN: The rugged terrain of Kedarnath continues to pose a challenge for meteorologists, making accurate weather forecasting a daunting task. Unpredictable rain and snowfall patterns have left experts scrambling for answers.

In the wake of the devastating 2013 disaster, the government pledged to install Doppler radars to enhance weather forecasting capabilities in the region. However, 11 years on, the project remains mired in the tender process, sparking concern among geologists and meteorologists.

Prof Yashpal Sundriyal, former Head of the Geology Department at HNB Garhwal University, Srinagar, emphasized the need for accurate weather forecasting in the Kedarnath region during an exclusive interview with this daily.

“The flow of the Mandakini and Saraswati rivers in Garhwal has increased significantly,” Prof Sundriyal noted. “Moreover, the region’s weather has become a puzzle even for experts and scientists, leading to extensive damage during disasters.”