Bangladesh plane grounded in Raipur for 9 years

RAIPUR: It’s been over nine years for a Bangladesh-based United Airways plane that made an emergency landing at Raipur and the airport authorities apparently seems perplexed as they didn’t receive any feedback to their series of high-priority communication sent to officials of the private carrier and the neighbouring country that now seems in turmoil.

“Forget its take-off from the Chhattisgarh capital, the plane has virtually turned as a huge scrap not fit to fly. During all these years, we haven’t received any concrete response or information from Bangladesh regarding the parked aircraft here”, a senior officer of Airport Authority of India (AAI) Regional Headquarter told this newspaper.

The parking charges to be paid by the private carrier keep piling up. “The parking fee is Rs 320 per hour. And the charges for the Bangladesh plane have already touched Rs 4 crore”, he added.