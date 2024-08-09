'Committed to Constitution, no provision for SC/ST creamy layer': Union Cabinet after top court ruling

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet asserted on Friday that there is no provision for a creamy layer in the reservation for SCs and STs in the Constitution given by BR Ambedkar in the wake of last week's Supreme Court ruling on sub-quotas.

Notably, the Supreme Court ruled that states have the authority to sub-classify Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to allocate quotas within the reserved category, aiming to uplift more underprivileged groups.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Union Cabinet held a detailed discussion on the apex court judgement on the sub-categorization of reservation for SCs and STs as granted in the Constitution and decided not to implement it.

"According to the Constitution given by B R Ambedkar, there is no provision for a creamy layer in the SC-ST reservation," Vaishnaw said.

"The top court had said that states must identify the ‘creamy layer’ in the SCs and STs and exclude them from reservation benefits. But the Cabinet came to the well-thought-out view that the NDA government is firmly committed to the provisions in the Constitution," Vaishnaw added.

He also asserted that the provision for SC-ST reservation should be in accordance with the Constitution.