Gujarat Congress launches 'Nyay Yatra'; Rahul, Priyanka expected to take part

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress launched a 'Nyay Yatra' in the state on Friday, starting from Morbi in Saurashtra. The two-week march is expected to see the participation of key Congress figures including Leader of Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi, senior leader Priyanka Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The yatra aims to bring justice to victims of recent calamities in Gujarat including the Morbi bridge collapse, the Takshashila fire, the TRP Game Zone blaze that claimed 27 lives in May and the Vadodara Harani boat tragedy.

The yatra will pass through Rajkot before heading to Surendranagar on August 13. The campaign is also designed to spotlight issues of corruption, bootlegging and the proliferation of counterfeit officials within the state, said the party.

Gujarat Congress chief Gohil said, "This march underscores the series of catastrophic events that have plagued the state and the nation over the past two years. Through this initiative, the Congress aims to secure justice for the affected families and tackle the issues confronting Gujarat under the current administration."