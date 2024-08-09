ICG evacuates Philippines crew with medical emergency off Port Blair

NEW DELHI: Responding to a medical emergency alert, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday mobilised its assets and successfully evacuated a Philippines mariner. "In a swift Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) operation, the ICG ship, C-428 evacuated a 39 year-old Philippines crew member from Marshall Island flagged Vessel Olympia GR off Port Blair in the early hours," said the Indian Coast Guard in a press release.

The vessel was en route from Haldia to Indonesia navigating Andaman and Nicobar Islands when a crew member's left hand thumb was severely crushed while working in the engine room. The Master of the vessel approached the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Port Blair regarding the medical emergency on board at 4 pm on 08 August 2024 and sought ICG assistance.

Upon receiving information, MRCC Port Blair immediately swung into action and advised the vessel to head towards Port Blair. Meanwhile, MRCC alerted ICG Search and Rescue units comprising of ship and helicopter at Port Blair to remain on standby for MEDEVAC.