IIT-Guwahati student found dead in hostel, second such incident this year

GUWAHATI: A student of Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) was found dead in her hostel room on Friday morning.

“It is with profound regret that IIT Guwahati reports the tragic death of a female student on campus on 9th August 2024. The matter is being investigated by the police authorities,” the institute said in a statement.

“The student’s immediate family has been informed, and the institute is providing them full support during this difficult time,” the statement further stated. It was learnt that the 23-year-old student hailed from Uttar Pradesh was pursuing M.Tech the reason behind her death is unknown.

The police said the body had been sent for autopsy and further investigation into the case was on. This is the second unnatural death of a student at the institute this year. In April, a 20-year-old first year B. Tech student from Bihar allegedly took the extreme step.