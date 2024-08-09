Lalu meets Shahabuddin’s wife, eyes Muslim votes ahead of Bihar elections

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad has embarked on consolidating Muslim votes ahead of Bihar assembly poll seemingly in fear of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and political strategist Prashant Kishor’s proposed party cutting into the minority votes.

A clear sign of it became visible when Lalu, along with former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, met former RJD MP from Siwan Mohammad Shahabuddin’s wife Heena Shahab at a party MLC’s residence in the state capital.

The meeting was reportedly held after RJD MLAs from Siwan impressed upon Lalu that channels of communication should be reopened with Heena Shahab, who was unhappy over the shabby treatment meted out after her husband’s death due to Covid-19 in Delhi’s Tihar jail in 2021.