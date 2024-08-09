Lalu meets Shahabuddin’s wife, eyes Muslim votes ahead of Bihar elections

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad has embarked on consolidating Muslim votes ahead of Bihar assembly poll seemingly in fear of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and political strategist Prashant Kishor’s proposed party cutting into the minority votes.
A clear sign of it became visible when Lalu, along with former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, met former RJD MP from Siwan Mohammad Shahabuddin’s wife Heena Shahab at a party MLC’s residence in the state capital.
The meeting was reportedly held after RJD MLAs from Siwan impressed upon Lalu that channels of communication should be reopened with Heena Shahab, who was unhappy over the shabby treatment meted out after her husband’s death due to Covid-19 in Delhi’s Tihar jail in 2021.
Heena Shahab had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Siwan as an Independent candidate but lost to the JD(U) candidate. Still, she managed to garner 29.42% vote share, proving her political clout despite it being her fourth consecutive defeat from the seat.
On three earlier occasions, she had fought elections on the RJD ticket. Her performance in the last Lok Sabha election apparently convinced Lalu to win back the support of the Shahabuddin’s family which still has a strong support base not only in Siwan district but also in adjoining Saran and Gopalganj districts.
Lalu’s fear about his party’s lack of capability to hold sway over Muslim votes stems from two factors — first AIMIM candidates emerging victorious on five seats in Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region of the state in 2020 assembly election and political strategist Prashant Kishor’s endeavour to win over Muslims.