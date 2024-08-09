Lucknow Diary | Mayawati changes strategy for polls

Having failed to win over the Muslim support in elections and facing a gradual rout in back-to-back elections, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has now decided to replaced the ‘M’ in her traditional ‘M-D’ vote bank comprising Muslims and Dalits with ‘Most backward Class and Dalit’ formula. She has now decided to woo ‘Most Backward Classes’ under party’s renewed ‘M-D’ formula which now stands for MBCs and Dalits. The party brass, in the prevailing political scenario, feels that MBCs and Dalits form a more formidable combination than Dalits and Muslims in terms of BSP’s electoral fortunes in the by-polls.

Green tribute to Kakori Kand revolutionaries

It is the ‘green way’ to pay tributes to the revolutionaries of ‘Kakori Kand’ wherein they had looted the arms and ammunition being transported by the British government through train on August 9, 1924. The forest department has plans to create Shaheed Smriti Vatika in every district to commemorate 100 years of the Kakori train incident on August 9. The species of trees which can thrive in local soil and climatic conditions will be planted in the smirit vatikas. Moreover, the plants of a certain height will be planted so that their maintenance and survival is easier.

‘Surya Mitras’ to realise Modi’s dream

In consonance with PM Surya Ghar Yojna focusing on the use of solar energy in illuminating the houses and buildings in order to cut the power bills, the UP government has planned to train over 30,000 youth from the state as ‘Surya Mitras’ to facilitate quick installation of solar panels on the rooftops of each household in the state. In fact,3000 Surya Mitras have already come up equipped with training as the first step towards the creation of a skilled workforce for solar projects. The Uttar Pradesh government has offered to contribute the installation of 25 lakh solar rooftops panels to the total nationwide target of one crore.

