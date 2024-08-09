'One nation one poll implementation needs constitution amendment'

NEW DELHI: The implementation of ‘One nation, One election’ would require amendments to the Constitution of India as per the recommendations of the Ram Nath Kovind committee, the Centre informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The decision regarding implementation of the high-level committee’s recommendations is contingent upon examination of various aspects including legal and constitutional aspects, said Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

The Modi government had appointed the Kovind panel in September 2023 to examine the feasibility of holding simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies. However, several experts said that to pass the amendments, the government should have two-third majority in the House.

Replying to a question on the current status of the ‘One Nation One Election’ proposal and the key challenges identified by the government in its implementation, Meghwal said that the committee has recommended that it would require amendments to the Constitution.

He said that the Kovind committee had submitted its report on simultaneous elections to the President on March 14, 2024. The committee invited viewpoints from various stakeholders. It held 65 meetings and after extensive deliberations, submitted its report, which the government has published on its official website, he said.