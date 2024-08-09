Ruckus in RS as Kharge not allowed to speak on Phogat, Dhankhar leaves chair

NEW DELHI: An uproar erupted in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday over the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Olympics as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar did not allow Opposition MPs to raise the issue. Dhankhar left the House for sometime after heated clashes.
The din started developing in the House when Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the Phogat disqualification issue but Chairman Dhankhar did not allow it. “It is an important issue. It is not an issue of a particular individual,” Kharge said. He wanted to know “who is behind” the disqualification. However, Dhankhar did not allow Kharge to raise the issue.
In the meantime, TMC leader Derek O’Brien stood up to raise his point, but could not be heard because of uproar in the House. To this Dhankar cautioned the TMC member, saying “You are shouting at the Chair. Your conduct is ugliest in the House. I condemn your actions. Next time I will show you the door.” As uproar continued, Opposition parties staged a walkout.
“They (Opposition) think they are all wise. They think they are the only ones whose hearts are bleeding. The entire nation is in pain because of our girl. Entire nation is feeling the pain from the President to the Prime Minister to myself and many more. Everyone is sharing that situation, but to... politicise it is the greatest disrespect to that girl. That girl has a long way to go,” Dhankhar said.
Leader of the House and BJP president J P Nadda also condemned the behaviour of Opposition members. He said the whole country is behind Phogat and even the Prime Minister has described the wrestler as “champion of champions”.
After Nadda spoke, Dhankhar expressed his anguish on the conduct of Opposition and left the House. He later returned to chair the Question Hour.