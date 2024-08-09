Ruckus in RS as Kharge not allowed to speak on Phogat, Dhankhar leaves chair

NEW DELHI: An uproar erupted in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday over the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Olympics as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar did not allow Opposition MPs to raise the issue. Dhankhar left the House for sometime after heated clashes.

The din started developing in the House when Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the Phogat disqualification issue but Chairman Dhankhar did not allow it. “It is an important issue. It is not an issue of a particular individual,” Kharge said. He wanted to know “who is behind” the disqualification. However, Dhankhar did not allow Kharge to raise the issue.