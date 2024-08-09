SC to screen 'Laapataa Ladies' for judges; director Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan to attend

The Supreme Court will screen Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies on Friday for the judges, their families and officials of its registry.

The critically acclaimed film is based on the theme of gender equality and feminism. According to a communication circulated by the administration section of the apex court, Aamir Khan, who has produced the film, and Kiran Rao, will also be present during the screening.

"As part of the activities organised during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie Laapataa Ladies which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024 in the Auditorium, C-block, Administrative Building Complex," the communication said.

According to the schedule, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, judges of the apex court along with their spouses will arrive for the screening of the movie. The film will be screened from 4.15 pm to 6.20 pm.

"The officials of the Registry have also been invited for the movie," it said.

Laapataa Ladies stars Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam and is currently streaming on Netflix.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)