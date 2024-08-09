Unrest in Bangla a concern: CDS

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Thursday said the unrest in Bangladesh is a concern for India as the regime change there comes amid tensions on borders with other countries.

“India has its own share of security challenges; we have a proxy war waged by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, whose sudden escalation we are now seeing in south of Pir Panjal,” General Chauhan said while speaking at the ‘Ammo India’ conference organised here by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

“The prolonged border dispute with China is yet to abate. There are two major security challenges that we face. The instability in our neighbourhood is another cause of concern for us,” he said.

The CDS said the global geopolitical environment is in a state of flux. “We are passing through an era of big global disruptions. Amidst the vagaries of the volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity of the world, the global arms industry is grappling with a seemingly insurmountable problem of widening demand and supply gap,” he stressed.

The CDS gave examples of Ukraine-Russia conflict along with the turmoil in Libya, Syria, Yemen and Armenia region. “The world is in the most violent phase of its existence since World War II,” he said.

“The global security environment has been altered by two major wars that are not only intense but also have been protracted. However, there are also a number of other conflicts raging across other parts of the world, be it Myanmar, Sudan, Sahel region or Congo. The wars in Libya, Syria, Yemen and Armenia may have settled down for the time being but a lasting peace is still elusive,” CDS said.