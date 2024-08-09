Wanted ISIS terrorist nabbed from Delhi-Faridabad border

NEW DELHI: A wanted terrorist who is a member of the Pune module of the ISIS was nabbed by the Delhi Police Special Cell, officials said on Friday.

He was arrested by a team of Special Cell on a secret tip off received from the Delhi-Faridabad border.

An illegal firearm was recovered from his possession, they said.

The National Investigation Agency had declared a reward of Rs 3 lakh for the arrest of Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, a resident of Delhi's Daryaganj.

It is suspected that he was on a reconnaissance for a possible attack on some Delhi-NCR-based VIPs, an officer said, adding he was being interrogated.