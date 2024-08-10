31-member JPC to look into Waqf Bill provisions formed

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government on Friday formed a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Bill, which proposes as many as 40 amendments to the existing 1995 Act. Both Houses adopted a motion for nominating the members to the JPC.

The joint committee will submit its report to the House by the last day of the first week of next session of Parliament. An official communication stated that 21 members of the committee are from the Lok Sabha while the rest are from the Upper House.

The Lok Sabha MPs include Jagdambika Pal, Dr Nishikant Dubey, Tejasvi Surya, Aparajita Sarangi, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, Dilip Saikia, Abhijit Gangopadhayay, DK Aruna, Gaurav Gogoi, Imran Masood, Dr Mohammad Jawed, Mohibbullah, Kalyan Banerjee, A Raja, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Dileshwar Kamait, Arvind Sawant, Mahtre Balya Mama Suresh Gopinath, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, Arun Bharti and Asaduddin Owaisi.