After stellar Paris show, Manu aims at studies

CHANDIGARH: Paris Olympics double bronze medallist in shooting Manu Bhaker said on Friday that she wants to now focus on her studies for some time.

Bhaker and other bronze medallist in shooting and her teammate Sarabjot Singh met Haryana and Punjab Chief Ministers Nayab Singh Saini and Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Both the medallists also visited Panjab University and DAV College, Chandigarh, where they are MA second year students in Public Administration. Dressed in India team dress, they met Vice Chancellor Renu Vig.

“I hope that families in our society give equal support to boys and girls. I am fortunate to have got support from my family and I will continue do my best to make the nation proud. Now I want to focus on my studies also,” Bhaker said.

Meeting Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh at his residence, Saini felicitated both the athletes and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours. Accompanied with their parents and coaches, Bhaker and Sarabjot shared their experiences at the Paris Olympics with Saini.

“I feel very happy to meet both the players. Manu Bhaker Sarabjot Singh brought pride to the nation with his bronze medals.