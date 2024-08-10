After stellar Paris show, Manu aims at studies

CHANDIGARH: Paris Olympics double bronze medallist in shooting Manu Bhaker said on Friday that she wants to now focus on her studies for some time.
Bhaker and other bronze medallist in shooting and her teammate Sarabjot Singh met Haryana and Punjab Chief Ministers Nayab Singh Saini and Bhagwant Singh Mann.
Both the medallists also visited Panjab University and DAV College, Chandigarh, where they are MA second year students in Public Administration. Dressed in India team dress, they met Vice Chancellor Renu Vig.
“I hope that families in our society give equal support to boys and girls. I am fortunate to have got support from my family and I will continue do my best to make the nation proud. Now I want to focus on my studies also,” Bhaker said.
Meeting Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh at his residence, Saini felicitated both the athletes and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours. Accompanied with their parents and coaches, Bhaker and Sarabjot shared their experiences at the Paris Olympics with Saini.
“I feel very happy to meet both the players. Manu Bhaker Sarabjot Singh brought pride to the nation with his bronze medals.
Soon all the medal winners will be honoured in a state-level ceremony,” Saini said.
The Chief Minister also congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning a silver medal in javelin throw, and players in the hockey team that secured bronze. “Out of the five medals won by the country so far, four have been won by athletes from Haryana, which is a matter of pride for the entire state,’’ said CM Saini.
Bhaker said, “The rich culture and good eating habits of Haryana have significantly contributed to the development of sports talent among the state’s players.”
She added, “The Haryana government has always provided us with the best possible support to nurture our talent.” Looking ahead, Bhaker expressed her determination to bring home a gold medal in the future. Sarabjot Singh highlighted Haryana’s dominance in the recent Paris Olympics.
“A majority of the medals won by Indian athletes were secured by players from Haryana. Exceptional support provided by the Haryana government has been instrumental in propelling the state’s athletes to the global stage,” Sarabjot Singh said.
Punjab CM Mann said, “Manu has made the entire country proud.The ace shooter has emerged as a youth icon who will always inspire the budding players for bringing laurels for the country in national and international events.”