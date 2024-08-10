Anger and anguish after PG student raped, murdered in govt-run medical college in Kolkata; one suspect arrested

KOLKATA: A 31-year-old second-year postgraduate student was found murdered after being raped in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Friday.

The initial autopsy report confirmed that the victim was sexually assaulted before being murdered.

Police have arrested one person for his alleged involvement in the crime. According to a senior officer, the man was an outsider who had free access to different departments of the hospital.

"His activities are quite suspicious and he seems to be directly involved in the crime," the officer said.

The victim was a student of the Pulmonology department. The autopsy also ruled out suicide, they said, adding that a case has now been registered at the Tala Police Station. A senior officer of Kolkata Police said the crime took place between 3-6 am on Friday.

“This is definitely not a case of suicide; the woman was murdered following sexual assault," said an officer.

According to the four-page report, there was bleeding from the woman’s private parts, with injury marks in other parts of the body.

"There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth, injuries over her face and nails. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts. She also has injuries in her belly, left leg, neck, in her right hand, ring finger and lips," it said.

Two lady witnesses and the woman’s mother were present during the autopsy, which was conducted on camera.

Senior police officers said, “Her neck bone was also found broken. It seems that she was first strangulated and then smothered to death. We are waiting for the full report of the autopsy, which will help us identify the culprits,"

The Kolkata Police has also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), including members of the homicide department, among others, to probe the crime.

Earlier in the day, the semi-nude body of the woman, was found inside the seminar hall of the government-run hospital. The deceased was on duty on Thursday night.

Her father has alleged that she was raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and efforts are on to “hide the truth”.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, telephoned the parents of the woman and assured them of appropriate action against the culprits.