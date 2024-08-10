CBI registers FIRs against ten Indian call centres on Amazon and Microsoft complaints

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against 10 call centres on the complaints of global e-commerce giant Amazon and Information Technology (IT) monolith Microsoft for allegedly cheating the customers of their companies in the name of offering technical support and luring them with attractive offers for plan upgrades, officials said on Saturday.

The central probe agency had registered the FIR against 10 call centres on a complaint from Microsoft of which five also appear as suspects in the case registered on the basis of Amazon’s complaint, the officials said.

The two cases were registered on October 4 last year but have been made public on the orders of the special court, they said.

These call centres allegedly charged foreigners from their accounts by offering them technical solutions when they tried to activate their fire sticks or other Amazon devices, the officials said.

In the case of Microsoft, it is alleged that the perpetrators sent ‘pop-up’ messages to the victims, asking them to call the number to sort out the purported threat that their computers are facing, the officials alleged, adding that once the customers called the number, they were duped by the call centre operators.

In the case involving Amazon, the operators allegedly charged victims for purported technical solutions when they attempted to activate devices like the Fire Stick.