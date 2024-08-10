‘Good morning’ to be replaced by ‘Jai Hind’ in Haryana schools

CHANDIGARH: In order to instill a sense of patriotism and national pride among students, the usual ‘Good Morning’ greeting exchanged between pupils and teachers shall be replaced by ‘Jai Hind’ in Haryana schools from August 15, a government circular said on Friday.

The Haryana directorate of school education issued a circular to all district and block levels education officers, principals and headmasters directing them to replace the ‘good morning’ greeting with ‘Jai Hind’. The department said the new greeting will promote discipline and unity among students, and will remind them of their identity as Indians and their potential contribution to the future of the country.

“Students can be inspired everyday with the spirit of national unity and respect for the rich history of the country. The patriotic greeting ‘Jai Hind’ will encourage students to appreciate the sacrifices made for the country’s freedom. Regular use of greetings like ‘Jai Hind’ will inculcate a sense of discipline,” the circular read.