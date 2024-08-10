Hemant Soren shares prisoner's stamp, terming it a symbol of current challenges in democracy

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on the occasion of his birthday on Saturday shared a post of prisoner's stamp on his hand and termed it a symbol of current challenges in democracy.

The stamp was put on his hand (by the jail authorities) when he was released from jail, he said.

"Today, on the occasion of my birthday, the memory of the past one year is imprinted in my heart - that is the prisoner's stamp - which was put on my hand when I was released from jail.

This mark is not just of mine, but a symbol of the current challenges of our democracy," Soren wrote in the social media post.

Soren was released from Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi on June 28 after the high court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

"When an elected chief minister can be put in jail for 150 days without any proof, complaint or crime, then what will they do with the common tribals, dalits, oppressed people - I don't need to say this," he added.