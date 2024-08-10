Maharashtra: MahaYuti plan to address agrarian distress to turn the tide

MUMBAI: The agrarian distress was one of the major reasons for Mahayuti’s loss in the Lok Sabha elections. In the Assembly polls, barely a few months away, the alliance government has decided to focus on farm issues, especially cotton and soybean growing farmers.

State government sources said the Mahayuti government is contemplating working on either schemes or direct benefits to the cotton and soybean-growing farmers. More than 80% of the farm area comes under two major crops in Maharashtra -- cotton and soyabean.

“If we get a solution for these farmers, then we will be able to get some satisfactory solution ahead of the assembly elections. Cotton growers demand Rs 12,000 per quintal against the government rate of Rs 7,200.

Soybean growers are demanding at least Rs 8,000 per quintal against the government rate of Rs 4,200 per quintal,” said a senior NCP(Ajit) minister.