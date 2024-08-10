Monsoon session over, both Houses adjourned sine die

NEW DELHI: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Friday, one sitting ahead of the scheduled end of the session. The Budget session, which began on July 22, was scheduled to end on August 12. When the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned, the Opposition criticised the move, saying it was not a “good practice”.

Delivering a valedictory address after the second session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said the productivity of the House was 136 per cent and 15 sittings were held, which lasted for 115 hours.