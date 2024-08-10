Over 3000 transgender people use health benefits under PM JAY insurance scheme

NEW DELHI: Over 3,000 transgender persons have used composite healthcare services under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY), according to government data.

Andhra Pradesh topped the list of providing a comprehensive health package to transgender people, which offers a cashless cover of Rs. 5 lakhs to each eligible family per annum.

In Andhra Pradesh, as many as 636 transgender availed the services, followed by Maharashtra, where 594 transgender benefited from the scheme, touted as the world's largest government-funded health insurance scheme.

According to data shared in the parliament, the other states where the transgender community has been able to avail the facilities extended under the scheme are Gujarat (320), Karnataka (258), Chhattisgarh (271), Tamil Nadu (131), Bihar (123), Uttar Pradesh (90), Telangana (83), Jammu and Kashmir (72), and Manipur (61).

The central and state governments pay the annual premiums for the AB-PMAY in a 60:40 ratio.

Officials said the scheme will benefit approximately 4.80 lakh transgender persons. However, the procedure related to gender affirmation surgery is not available under the National Health Benefits Package of AB-PMJAY.

The facilities under the scheme were extended to transgender people after an MoU was signed between the National Health Authorities (NHA) and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in 2022.

The transgender community can avail of the facilities under the SMILE sub-scheme of the Central Sector Scheme for comprehensive rehabilitation for the welfare of transgender persons.

Sharing the data in the parliament, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said that verified transgender beneficiaries are included under the scheme till July 15, 2029. These beneficiaries are eligible for additional transgender-specific treatments under the scheme.

Officials added that transgender people who hold a transgender certificate issued by the National Portal for Transgender Persons will be entitled to claim the benefit.