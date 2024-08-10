Rs 2.30L cr for housing, 8 rly projects okayed

NEW DELHI: Among a slew of measures that the Narendra Modi-led government took on Friday, the most ambitious appeared to be the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0.

Under this scheme, financial assistance will be provided to one crore urban poor and middle-class families through states, UTs or Primary Lending Institutions to construct, purchase or rent a house at an affordable cost in urban areas in five years.

The government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2.30 lakh crore under the scheme.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the scheme, families belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG) or Middle Income Group (MIG) segments having no pucca house are eligible to purchase or build a house.

The PMAY-U is one of the major flagship programmes being implemented by government to provide all-weather pucca houses to all eligible beneficiaries in the urban areas. Under this, 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned while more than 85.5 lakh houses have already been constructed and delivered.