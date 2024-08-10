Nation

Senior IAS officer T V Somanathan appointed Cabinet Secretary

A 1987-batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, Somanathan is currently serving as Union Finance Secretary and Secretary, Expenditure.
File- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Finance Secretary T V Somanathan displays a red pouch carrying the Budget documents outside the Finance Ministry in North Block before leaving for the Parliament where she will table the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Photo | PTI
PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior IAS officer T V Somanathan was on Saturday appointed Cabinet Secretary, replacing Rajiv Gauba.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri T V Somanathan, IAS, as Cabinet Secretary with a tenure of two years from 30.08.2024.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved the appointment of Shri T V Somanathan, IAS as Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat from the date he joins the assignment till he takes over as Cabinet Secretary," an official order said.

Gauba took over the charge of Cabinet Secretary five years ago on August 30, 2019.

