Senior IAS officer T V Somanathan appointed Cabinet Secretary

NEW DELHI: Senior IAS officer T V Somanathan was on Saturday appointed Cabinet Secretary, replacing Rajiv Gauba.

A 1987-batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, Somanathan is currently serving as Union Finance Secretary and Secretary, Expenditure.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri T V Somanathan, IAS, as Cabinet Secretary with a tenure of two years from 30.08.2024.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved the appointment of Shri T V Somanathan, IAS as Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat from the date he joins the assignment till he takes over as Cabinet Secretary," an official order said.

Gauba took over the charge of Cabinet Secretary five years ago on August 30, 2019.