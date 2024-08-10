Sisodia calls upon people to fight against 'dictatorship' in country

Scores of party workers gathered on the temple premises to greet him and raised slogans.

Later, Sisodia paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Addressing party workers at the AAP headquarters, he said the BJP leaders are not more powerful than the Constitution.

Every person has to fight this "dictatorship" that is putting leaders in jail and also harassing citizens, Sisodia said.

Asserting that he could come out of jail with the blessings of Lord Hanuman and because of the Constitution, Sisodia expressed hope that Kejriwal too will be out of prison soon.

"Our charioteer is still in jail. He has immense blessings of Lord Hanuman and he will be out very soon," Sisodia said and described the AAP as a chariot while he and other party leaders were horses.

Terming Kejriwal a "nemesis of corruption", Sisodia raised the slogan "Bhrashtachar Ka Ek Hi Kaal, Kejriwal".

In an apparent reference to wrestler Vinesh Phogat, he said, "Our daughter from a village raised the banner of India in the world of sports. When she said that a leader of your party (BJP) harassed us, he (accused) was not even arrested."

"We saw what happened to that daughter under the extreme form of this tyranny. Everybody knows what was done and who did it. If she shed tears, something is certainly amiss," Sisodia charged.

Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics before her gold medal bout for being found 100 grams overweight.

She was at the forefront of a lengthy protest last year, alleging government inaction against former Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

About his bail, Sisodia said the Supreme Court used the power of the Constitution to "trample dictatorship".

He appreciated the team of lawyers, including senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is also a Congress leader, for their hard work in securing his release from jail.

The senior AAP leader said that he hoped to get justice in seven to eight months, but it took 17 months.

But in the end, truth triumphed, Sisodia said.

"This proved that there can delay but not darkness in God's house," he said and added that while in jail he derived strength from the pain and tears of his party workers and supporters.

Sisodia said that in jail he read around 300 books, including the Bhagavad Gita and those on the education systems around the world.

"I got my answers from those and realised that India can become a developed country by 2047 if we ensure good quality government schools, healthcare and employment. If any leader says otherwise then he is just resorting to gimmicks and he can not be a visionary," he stressed.

The senior AAP leader lauded the AAP leaders and volunteers for remaining united and accused the BJP of resorting to "threats" and imprisonment to intimidate opposition leaders.

"We are unbreakable because we are formed of the soil on which Bhagat Singh's sweat fell, Mahatma Gandhi was shot," he said and appealed to party volunteers to fight against "dictatorship".

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, ministers Gopal Rai, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and other leaders along with scores of party workers were present during Sisodia's visit to the party headquarters after getting out of jail.