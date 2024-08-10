AAP hails Manish Sisodia’s bail as a victory for democracy

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said release of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on bail from Tihar Jail after 17 months was the “victory of democracy.”
The senior AAP leader, an accused in excise policy “scam,” stepped out of jail on Friday evening after the Supreme Court granted him bail in corruption and money laundering cases.
“Bail granted to Sisodia by the Supreme Court is a tight slap on the dictatorship of the BJP and Narendra Modi government. The SC’s decision is a big victory for democracy and the judicial system. Despite not recovering a single penny, Sisodia was kept in jail for 17 months in a fake case,” the AAP alleged in a statement.
Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, in a corruption case linked to the excise policy “scam”. On March 9, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI’s FIR. On Friday, the Apex Court granted him bail and sharply rebuked the courts below, saying that his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.
“I thank the Supreme Court. The power of Constitution has slapped dictatorship.Today, I have come out of jail and that is only because of the Constitution,” said a post by “Team Manish Sisodia” on the Sisodia’s official handle on X.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita, said justice has prevailed. Senior AAP leader and Delhi Education Minister Atishi on X said, “Satyamev Jayate,” soon after the apex court granted him bail.
During an event in Dwarka, where she inaugurated a school, Atishi broke down while welcoming the verdict. “They kept him in jail for 17 months on false charges, and today, he has been granted bail. Today, is the day that the man behind the education revolution of Delhi has been granted bail,” she said.
Accused the BJP of indulging in politics of “hatred” and “ill will”, AAP Rajya Sabha MP said his party leaders were jailed due to a “political grudge”. “His (Sisodia) bail is a victory of the judiciary and democracy,” Singh added.
AAP Delhi state convener and minister Gopal Rai alleged that the BJP and its government at the Centre wanted to crush the changes in school education by keeping Sisodia in jail, and added that the party “regretted” the delay in he getting bail. “He should have got it a year ago. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and former minister Satyendar Jain will also hopefully come out of jail soon,” he added.
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the verdict will prove to be a “milestone” not only for Sisodia but also for all those politicians in jail against whom there is no proof or witness under the “black law” of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Celebrations erupted at the AAP office in the national capital after the verdict as sweets were distributed and dhol beats rent the air.
‘Governance will be back on track’
The functioning of the Delhi government hit by the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to be back on track if his former deputy Manish Sisodia is restored to his previous position even though the process will take time, officers and constitutional experts said on Friday. Sisodia held portfolios of 18 departments including education, finance, excise, health and PWD among others. During CM’s absence, Sisodia used to hold meetings.
‘Shot in the arm just before elections’
The bail to Sisodia is a shot in the arm for the beleaguered party, which is gearing up to contest the Haryana assembly polls and the Delhi elections. “Sisodia release will have a positive impact for our party. We will win two or four seats more than last time. In fact,” senior party leader Durgesh Pathak said. “There is a lot of enthusiasm among AAP workers. Its impact will be felt in the coming elections,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.