'Bail is rule, jail is exception,' says SC, grants bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court granted bail to AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam probed by CBI and ED.
He will come out of jail after 17 months.
A bench of the apex court, led by Justice B R Gavai pronounced the order after hearing Sisodia's bail plea.
"The delay in the trial and long incarnation is a valid ground to grant bail in money laundering cases despite stringent twin conditions mentioned in PMLA," the apex court said in its order.
While rejecting the trial court's finding that Sisodia was also responsible for delaying the trial, the apex court said that "bail can't be rejected as a punishment".
"The Delhi High Court's adverse remarks against the AAP leader in this regard is incorrect," Justice Gavai said while reading out the order and added that it's high time that the trial courts and high courts realise that bail is the rule and jail is an exception.
After the pronouncement of the order, the CBI and ED pleaded to the SC to impose the same condition on Sisodia which was imposed on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to bar him from visiting his office and Delhi Secretariat but the top court refused the plea.
Delhi Education Minister and AAP leader Atishi became emotional today while responding to the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to Sisodia . Atishi broke down while speaking at a school in the national capital, Atishi stated, "Today, the truth has prevailed, and the students of Delhi have triumphed. He was jailed for providing quality education to underprivileged children."
Expressing joy over the SC's decision, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj called it a significant day for Indian democracy. He questioned the 17 months Sisodia spent in jail without a proven crime and highlighted that the Supreme Court imposed no restrictions on Sisodia, allowing him to resume his duties.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday described the Supreme Court verdict granting bail to Sisodia as a "triumph for democracy" and "defeat of dictatorship and injustice".
"It is a triumph for democracy and defeat of injustice and dictatorship," said Soren in a post on X.
Extending thanks to the top court, Soren congratulated the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi.
"His (Sisodia's) struggle will become history and inspire future generations," Soren posted.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the bail should have been given earlier. "In our system, it's the rule - bail not jail. He is coming out after almost 2 years, it should have been done earlier," Tharoor told ANI.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore congratulated Sisodia, criticizing the BJP for allegedly misusing the ED as a political tool. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, remarked, "In God's house, there is delay, not darkness."
AAP MP Swati Maliwal also expressed happiness over the bail, hoping Sisodia would lead the Delhi government effectively. However, BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam cautioned that the bail does not mean Sisodia is proven innocent.
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said that the Supreme Court's decision is a "procedural order" that does not absolve him of the offense, said BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Friday,
Swaraj, speaking at the BJP headquarters, pointed out that Sisodia's bail was granted on his eighth attempt due to trial delays, not on merit. She asserted that AAP is involved in corruption and will eventually be held accountable.
She also claimed there is evidence linking Sisodia to the "scam" related to the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.
In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI over alleged irregularities in Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy, which was withdrawn after opposition accusations of foul play. Sisodia remains in judicial custody, with the CBI alleging his key role in the criminal conspiracy.
(With input from agencies)