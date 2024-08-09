'Bail is rule, jail is exception,' says SC, grants bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi Education Minister and AAP leader Atishi became emotional today while responding to the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to Sisodia . Atishi broke down while speaking at a school in the national capital, Atishi stated, "Today, the truth has prevailed, and the students of Delhi have triumphed. He was jailed for providing quality education to underprivileged children."

Expressing joy over the SC's decision, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj called it a significant day for Indian democracy. He questioned the 17 months Sisodia spent in jail without a proven crime and highlighted that the Supreme Court imposed no restrictions on Sisodia, allowing him to resume his duties.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday described the Supreme Court verdict granting bail to Sisodia as a "triumph for democracy" and "defeat of dictatorship and injustice".

"It is a triumph for democracy and defeat of injustice and dictatorship," said Soren in a post on X.

Extending thanks to the top court, Soren congratulated the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi.

"His (Sisodia's) struggle will become history and inspire future generations," Soren posted.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the bail should have been given earlier. "In our system, it's the rule - bail not jail. He is coming out after almost 2 years, it should have been done earlier," Tharoor told ANI.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore congratulated Sisodia, criticizing the BJP for allegedly misusing the ED as a political tool. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, remarked, "In God's house, there is delay, not darkness."

AAP MP Swati Maliwal also expressed happiness over the bail, hoping Sisodia would lead the Delhi government effectively. However, BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam cautioned that the bail does not mean Sisodia is proven innocent.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said that the Supreme Court's decision is a "procedural order" that does not absolve him of the offense, said BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Friday,

Swaraj, speaking at the BJP headquarters, pointed out that Sisodia's bail was granted on his eighth attempt due to trial delays, not on merit. She asserted that AAP is involved in corruption and will eventually be held accountable.

She also claimed there is evidence linking Sisodia to the "scam" related to the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI over alleged irregularities in Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy, which was withdrawn after opposition accusations of foul play. Sisodia remains in judicial custody, with the CBI alleging his key role in the criminal conspiracy.

