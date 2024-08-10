Time right for J&K polls, says CEC

SRINAGAR: Giving a clear hint that Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir would be held soon, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Friday said time is right for elections and dates for maiden Assembly polls in J&K Union Territory would be announced after Election Commission holds security review and forces requirement assessment in New Delhi.
“The J&K government officials have told us that they are ready to hold polls in the UT. Security challenges remain but it won’t stop us from holding polls. The administration is capable enough to deal with the situation,” CEC Kumar said addressing a press conference in Jammu.
During their two-day stay in J&K, CEC and two ECs met representatives of nine political parties and top police, civil and security officials to seek their feedback on poll preparedness. J&K is under direct central rule since June 2018 and last Assembly election in J&K was held in 2014.
“Time is right for holding polls. We are committed to conducting elections at the earliest. The state level review has been completed. The Amarnath yatra will end on August 19. We will hold a security review and forces requirement assessment in Delhi and afterwards poll dates will be announced,” the CEC said.
Asked whether polls would be held before the September 30 deadline of the Supreme Court, Kumar said, “We will hold a review of forces availability in Delhi and the deadline will be taken note of. It will be taken into consideration”.
Buoyed by record voter turnout in J&K in recently held LS polls, he said they are expecting large voter turnout in Assembly polls.
The CEC said if internal or external force think that they can disrupt the Assembly elections, they are wrong. “We are sure J&K people will give a befitting response to disruptive forces and participate overwhelmingly in the polls.”
Asked whether militant violence in Jammu will impact polls, Kumar said, “There will be no impact of these terror attacks on polls.” “Our forces and administration are capable enough to deal with any situation that comes the way. The flag of democracy will continue to grow and grow bigger,” he added.
The CEC also said clear instructions have been issued to the administration to ensure level playing field to all parties. “Security should be provided to every party. There would be no clubbing of polling stations at the last minute. Permissions granted to parties for holding rallies should not be withdrawn,” he said.
It would be first such polls post Article 370 abrogation and downgrading and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories.
