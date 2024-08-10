Time right for J&K polls, says CEC

During their two-day stay in J&K, CEC and two ECs met representatives of nine political parties and top police, civil and security officials to seek their feedback on poll preparedness. J&K is under direct central rule since June 2018 and last Assembly election in J&K was held in 2014.

“Time is right for holding polls. We are committed to conducting elections at the earliest. The state level review has been completed. The Amarnath yatra will end on August 19. We will hold a security review and forces requirement assessment in Delhi and afterwards poll dates will be announced,” the CEC said.

Asked whether polls would be held before the September 30 deadline of the Supreme Court, Kumar said, “We will hold a review of forces availability in Delhi and the deadline will be taken note of. It will be taken into consideration”.