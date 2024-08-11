Bomb attack at residence kills former MLA's wife in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Charubala, wife of a former Manipur MLA Yamthong Haokip was killed in a bomb attack carried out by miscreants. The incident occurred around 2:30 pm on Saturday at the residence of Yamthong Haokip. Haokip belongs to the Kuki-Zo community, at Saikul in Kangpokpi district. Charubala, a Meitei, was in the garden at the time of the explosion. She was grievously injured and was rushed to a local hospital, but she succumbed to injuries around 11 pm.

Haokip and their daughter were also at the residence but they escaped unhurt. The motive behind the attack is not known. The police said they were probing the case.

The incident comes close on the heels of the killing of three persons during a gunfight between the members of the insurgent group United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) and Kuki village volunteers in the Tengnoupal district on Friday.

During the violence, the village volunteers torched the house of the UKLF chief. The reason behind the conflict between the two sides was not known.