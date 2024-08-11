Heavy rain causes land subsidence in Uttarakhand, poses threat to Kund bridge connecting Kedarnath valley

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is reeling under the impact of monsoon rains, with roads and residential buildings suffering extensive damage. The state's hilly regions have been experiencing non-stop rainfall since the onset of the monsoon, leading to persistent weather challenges
According to the Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Office, multiple landslides have occurred on the Kund-Ukhimath-Chopta-Gopeshwar highway, while the iron bridge over the Mandakini River in Kund, which connects Rudraprayag-Gaurikund National Highway to Kedarghati and Kedarnath, is under threat due to strong river currents.
"Cracks have appeared on the bridge, and the foundation of one of its pillars is being eroded rapidly, posing a risk of a major accident", said District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar.
The recent land submergence brought back memories of the Joshimath landslides that occurred earlier in the year 2023. The situation remains grim, with no respite from the rains in sight.
Officials from the Public Works Department, after conducting an inspection, expressed concern that the strong water currents are eroding the foundation of the bridge pillars, posing a threat to the local population and alarming the administration and NH authorities.
On Sunday, officials from the National Highway Construction Division, PWD, inspected the bridge site and immediately imposed a ban on the movement of heavy vehicles on the bridge.
Jai Singh Rawat, an analyst who has been consistently researching and pondering over Uttarakhand's environmental and geological issues, told The New Indian Express, "The disregard for suggestions and warnings from scientists and environmentalists can be held responsible for these incidents every time. The prediction of Joshimath's subsidence was made by the Mishra Committee as early as 1975."
Rawat further said, "The wounds of the 2013 Kedarnath disaster, one of the most devastating monsoon tragedies in recent Indian history, have not yet healed, and similar conditions were witnessed on July 31, 2024, due to cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods. Over 15,000 pilgrims stranded in Kedardham and the valley were safely evacuated through a joint rescue operation by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, DDRF, and YMRF, including ground and air forces. Three bodies were also recovered from the debris."
The Uttarakhand government has sounded a high alert in the affected areas, with emergency services on standby to respond to any further emergencies. The situation is being closely monitored, and residents are advised to exercise extreme caution.