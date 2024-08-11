Heavy rain causes land subsidence in Uttarakhand, poses threat to Kund bridge connecting Kedarnath valley

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is reeling under the impact of monsoon rains, with roads and residential buildings suffering extensive damage. The state's hilly regions have been experiencing non-stop rainfall since the onset of the monsoon, leading to persistent weather challenges

According to the Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Office, multiple landslides have occurred on the Kund-Ukhimath-Chopta-Gopeshwar highway, while the iron bridge over the Mandakini River in Kund, which connects Rudraprayag-Gaurikund National Highway to Kedarghati and Kedarnath, is under threat due to strong river currents.

"Cracks have appeared on the bridge, and the foundation of one of its pillars is being eroded rapidly, posing a risk of a major accident", said District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar.

The recent land submergence brought back memories of the Joshimath landslides that occurred earlier in the year 2023. The situation remains grim, with no respite from the rains in sight.

Officials from the Public Works Department, after conducting an inspection, expressed concern that the strong water currents are eroding the foundation of the bridge pillars, posing a threat to the local population and alarming the administration and NH authorities.

On Sunday, officials from the National Highway Construction Division, PWD, inspected the bridge site and immediately imposed a ban on the movement of heavy vehicles on the bridge.