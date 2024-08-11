How 'Jandarshan' enabled Chhattisgarh player win silver at Commonwealth Games in New Zealand

RAIPUR: Amid the shock and disappointment after the Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics, a delightful picture has emerged in Chhattisgarh. Player Reeba Benny who struggled with financial distress won a silver medal in the Commonwealth Cadet and Junior Fencing Championships held in New Zealand. She is a talented daughter of an electrician.

Reeba Benny's parents visited the CM House to express their obligation to CM Vishnu Deo Sai during the Jandarshan programme held last Thursday.

Vishnu Deo Sai after learning how Reeba, 15, is pursuing her ambition with difficulty, appreciated her passion and assured her that the lack of funds will not be a hurdle for her trip to participate in the Commonwealth Championship.

Reeba, a Class 10 student, qualified for the championships that was held from 12 July to 19 July 2024. However, the financial challenges faced by the family created a strong anxiety if she would be able to make it to the Championship at Christchurch in New Zealand.

A resident of Raipur, Reeba's father Benny Jacob is an electrician with paltry daily earnings, told that their only ray of hope to overcome the stumbling block faced by her daughter was turning up to a weekly public interaction-redressal programme ‘Jandarshan’ organised by the CM at his official residence.

The parents of Reeba met CM Sai to share about their financial difficulty and aspirations nurtured by their daughter. They requested his kind intervention and support in facilitating her to participate in the Championship.

“My goal now is to represent India and win medals for our country in the Olympics. With the success in the Commonwealth championship, I wish to secure better training under an expert coach in some renowned centre of sports excellence”, she told this newspaper.

“We express our gratitude to our chief minister for his timely help and moral support. He didn't spare a moment to instantly approve Rs four lakh for my daughter making her realise the potential”, her parents said.