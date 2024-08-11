Visuals of women cleaning guns bring cops on toes in MP’s Gwalior-Chambal region

BHOPAL: Viral videos and pictures of two women washing and brandishing guns in two separate districts of Madhya Pradesh have brought to the fore shocking tales of thriving gun culture in the state.

One of the videos that went viral on social media led the police to bust an illegal arms unit in the Morena district while another video prompted the cops in the adjoining Datia district to initiate a search operation to find the woman in the video, dubbed by many as ‘katta queen.’

The video from Morena district which went viral on social media shows a woman washing a clutch of newly made kattas (country-made pistols) while in the background, a man (who is possibly the woman’s husband) can be heard giving her directions as to how to clean the pistol.

As the video started doing rounds on social media, cops of the Mahua police station swung into action. After verification of the video, the police team on Friday night raided a house in the Ganeshpura area from where an illegal arms unit was being operated for the last six months, according to Mahua police station in-charge Pawan Singh.

Three country made pistols and many half-made guns were seized from the house along with equipments and raw materials used to make the guns illegally.

The police also nabbed the woman’s husband Shakti Sakhwar and his father Biharilal Sakhwar and registered a case under the Arms Act.

Cops are now probing other linkages of the busted arms unit, particularly as the Morena district, is neighboured by Rajasthan on one side and UP on the other side.

In the adjoining Datia district of the same Gwalior-Chambal region, viral pictures showing a woman brandishing a gun went viral on Saturday.

According to informed sources, the pictures showing the woman smiling with a katta (country-made pistol) in hand is from Gopalpura village of Jigna police station area of Datia district, which also neighbours UP.

The viral pictures prompted people on social media to dub the woman in the picture as ‘katta queen.’

According to ASP-Datia district Sunil Shivhare, investigations have begun to ascertain the veracity of the pictures and find out who is the woman wielding the gun.