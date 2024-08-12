15 people drown, five missing in parts of Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Heavy rains across Rajasthan led to the tragic death of 15 people on Sunday. The fatalities occurred in various districts: seven in Bharatpur, three in Jhunjhunu, three in Karauli, one in Jodhpur, and one in Banswara. In separate incidents, five youths drowned in Kanota Dam near Jaipur, and a search operation was started on Sunday evening to locate the victims.

The worst rain-related tragedy happened in Bharatpur where seven youngsters, aged between 14 and 22, lost their lives due to drowning. All victims were from Srinagar village, with three being cousins. They had gone to the river to bathe and record social media reels when the water level surged unexpectedly.

Despite the efforts of local villagers who worked for an hour to recover the bodies, the current was too strong to save them in time. Two bodies were taken to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur, while the other five are at a nearby mortuary. The incident occurred during severe weather conditions, with continuous rain over the past two days causing a huge inflow into the Panchana Dam.