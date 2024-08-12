Bihar government handover 150 acres of land to centre for AIIMS in Darbhanga

PATNA: The Bihar government on Monday handover 150.13 acres of land at Ekmi Shobhan Bypass in Darbhanga district to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Darbhanga. The remaining 37.31 acres of land will be transferred next week. AIIMS at Darbhanga will be the second in the state after the one in Patna.

The state health minister Mangal Pandey said that he met union health minister J P Nadda and requested him to start the project.

A technical team competent authority of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare visited the site in March this year to assess the feasibility and suitability for the establishment of AIIMS. After their approval, the state government transferred the land to the union health ministry.

The state government will make arrangements for permanent electricity connection and potable water supply and also construct a four-lane connectivity for the establishment of AIIMS, Darbhanga.