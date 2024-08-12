BSF, Assam police foil infiltration bids along Bangladesh border amidst unrest

GUWAHATI: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday had to fire a round of non-lethal ammunition to thwart an attempt by some people to cross over into Tripura from Bangladesh.

BSF sources said a group of 12-15 people attempted to infiltrate into Tripura’s Khowai district by taking advantage of rains and poor visibility. The sources added that when a round of non-lethal ammunition was fired, the people fled.

In the Northeast, the Tripura sector of the border is believed to be most vulnerable to illegal migration.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the police on Monday prevented the unauthorised entry of four Bangladeshi nationals.

“This morning at 1:30 AM, Bangladeshi citizens identified as Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah attempted to enter India through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border. However, police effectively intervened at the zero point and promptly repelled them, preventing their unauthorized entry,” Sarma wrote on X.

He said Assam police and BSF personnel were maintaining vigil round the clock to maintain tranquillity and sanctity of the border in light of the recent developments in Bangladesh.

Four states in the Northeast – Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram – share a border with Bangladesh. They all have heightened security in the border areas in the wake of the civil unrest in the neighbouring country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma that the Centre would not allow any Bangladeshi national to enter India illegally.

Sangma met Shah in New Delhi and discussed various issues, including border security.

“The home minister assured that no individual from Bangladesh would be allowed to enter northeastern states and all necessary measures were being taken. Following my request, he also said that he would consider further tightening security by deploying additional security forces,” Sangma said in a video message.

Stretches of the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border are porous in the Northeast. Tripura shares 856 km of the border, Meghalaya 443 km, Mizoram 318 km and Assam 262 km. The unrest in Bangladesh made Meghalaya impose a night curfew along the border.