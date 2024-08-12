Dehradun Diary | Assembly speaker inaugurates art gallery

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan inaugurated a grand art gallery at the Himalayan Cultural Auditorium, showcasing artworks created by Cadet Officers of the Indian Military Academy (IMA). Praising the artistic talents of the IMA officers, speaker Bhushan remarked, “This art gallery is an excellent example of the artistic prowess and creative perspective of our armed forces. These artworks not only demonstrate a deep understanding of art but also reflect patriotism and dedication.” Ritu Khanduri Bhushan commended the IMA officers for their unique initiative.

Sawan utsav celebrated at Dhami’s residence

Sawan Utsav celebrations at the CM’s residence on Sunday featured cultural programmes based on Teej, showcasing Uttarakhand’s folk songs and dances. Chief guest Gurmeet Kaur welcomed all the women gathered, saying, “We have come together to celebrate Sawan Utsav. The earth blooms in Sawan, and Uttarakhand is adorned with greenery everywhere.” Geeta Dhami said, “Haritalika Teej is a festival of beauty, love, joy, and marital bliss. It brings us all on one platform and embodies our nation’s cultural legacy and highlights the connection between nature and humans.

RS MP pushes for AIIMS Rishikesh expansion

Dr Naresh Bansal, Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand, has highlighted the need for the expansion of AIIMS Rishikesh in the Upper House. He emphasised that AIIMS Rishikesh, located in Dehradun district, serves not only the people of Uttarakhand but also those from western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. “The ever-increasing patient load has put additional pressure on AIIMS Rishikesh, making it essential to expand its facilities and increase the number of medical and nursing staff to provide timely treatment,” he said. He reminded the House that the foundation stone was laid on February 2, 2004, by then Union minister Sushma Swaraj.

