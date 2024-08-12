MPEDA removes moratorium on setting up of new fish meal plants after four years

Further, the Authority has also decided to form a team to inspect the current capacity of units and fix the capacity with uniform norms.

The MPEDA had put a moratorium on the registration of new fish meal and fish oil units with effect from January 1, 2020 to curb over-exploitation of food fish resources. It was also believed that the moratorium would enhance the production capacity of existing fishmeal units.

The decision of moratorium came after the report of the use of unabated juvenile fishing for fishmeal and fish oil production which resulted in stagnating catches of commercially important species and risked the depletion of the food fish resources. Further, it had posed a major risk to the livelihood of fisherfolk.

The decision was criticised by the industry body as India ranks as the world's third-largest producer and exporter of fish meal. It was worried that the decision would hit the industry badly.

Indian Marine Ingredients Association (IMIA) appreciated the MPEDA’s decision to lift the moratorium on the registration of new fish meal and fish oil units and endorse additional capacity.

“This pivotal move is set to revitalize the industry and ensure a sustainable future for India's fishing and aquaculture sectors,” said Mohamed Dawood Sait, President, of IMIA. He further said the decision will help to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability.

“It will address the illegal production and regulate unethical practices by the fish meal and fish oil industry,” he added.