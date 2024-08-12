NIRF rankings 2024: IIT Madras tops for sixth consecutive year; IISc Bengaluru named best university

NEW DELHI: In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has maintained its position as the leading engineering college for the sixth consecutive year.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, continues its streak as the best university for the ninth year in a row, as announced by the Ministry of Education on Monday.

In the overall category, IISc Bengaluru secured the second spot, followed by IIT Bombay in third. IIT Delhi, which was third last year, has dropped to fourth place.

Among the top ten institutions, eight are IITs, with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also making the list.

For engineering colleges, IIT Madras leads, with IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay retaining their second and third positions, respectively. The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirapalli, is the only non-IIT institution in the top ten.

In management education, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has kept its top spot, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode. Two IITs—Bombay and Delhi—are also featured in the top ten management colleges.

In pharmacy, Jamia Hamdard has moved up to the top spot from second place last year, while the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad, has dropped to second. BITS Pilani remains in third place.

In the colleges category, Delhi University's Hindu College has risen to the top position, with Miranda House slipping to second. St. Stephen’s College is ranked third.

For law schools, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, retains the top spot, followed by the National Law University (NLU), Delhi, and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.

In architecture and planning, IIT Roorkee is ranked first, with IIT Kharagpur and NIT Calicut following in second and third places.

In the medical sector, AIIMS, New Delhi, remains at the top, followed by PGIMER, Chandigarh, and Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore.

For dental colleges, the Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, and Manipal College of Dental Sciences retain the top two positions, with Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi, coming in third.

In research, IISc Bengaluru is recognized as the best, with IIT Madras and IIT Delhi in second and third positions, respectively.

In the newly introduced category for state public universities, Anna University, Chennai, leads, followed by Jadavpur University, Kolkata, and Savitribai Phule Pune University.

The NIRF, launched on September 29, 2015, by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, ranks institutions across various categories including overall, universities, medical, engineering, management, law, architecture, colleges, research institutions, pharmacy, dental, agriculture, and innovation. The rankings are determined based on teaching, learning, and resources (30%), research and professional practice (30%), graduation outcomes (20%), and outreach, inclusion, and perception (10%).