Over 3,000 transgenders avail services under PM’s Ayushman Arogya Yojana

NEW DELHI: Over 3,000 transgender people have used composite healthcare services under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), according to government data.

Andhra Pradesh topped the list of providing a comprehensive health package to transgender people who benefitted under the scheme, which offers a cashless cover of Rs 5 lakh to each eligible family yearly.

In Andhra Pradesh, as many as 636 transgenders availed the services, followed by Maharashtra, where 594 transgenders benefitted from the scheme, touted as the world’s largest government-funded health insurance scheme.

According to data shared in Parliament during the monsoon session, the other states where the transgender community has availed facilities extended under the scheme are Gujarat (320), Karnataka (258), Chhattisgarh (271), Tamil Nadu (131), Bihar (123), Uttar Pradesh (90), Telangana (83), Jammu and Kashmir (72), and Manipur (61).

The Central and state governments pay the annual premiums for the AB-PMAY in a 60:40 ratio. Officials said the scheme will benefit 4.80 lakh transgender persons, although the procedure related to gender affirmation surgery is not available under its national health benefits package.

The facilities under the scheme were extended to transgender people after an MoU was signed between the National Health Authorities and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in 2022.

The transgender community can avail of the facilities under the SMILE (Support for marginalised individuals for livelihood and enterprise) sub-scheme of the Central Sector Scheme for comprehensive rehabilitation for the welfare of transgender persons.

Sharing the data in Parliament, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that till July 15, 2029, verified transgender beneficiaries are included under the scheme. He, however, added that no beneficiary has undertaken gender affirmation surgery as it is not available under the scheme. These beneficiaries are eligible for additional transgender-specific treatments under the scheme.

Gender-specific treatment

According to officials, gender affirmation surgeries and other transgender-specific medical treatments are offered in Safdarjung Hospital and Dr RML Hospital in New Delhi. Those who hold a transgender certificate issued by the national portal for transgender persons will be entitled to claim the benefit.