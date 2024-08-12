PM push for high-yielding, biofortified crops

Among the field crops, seeds of various cereals including millets, forage crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, fibre and other potential crops were released. Among the horticultural crops, different varieties of fruits, vegetable crops, plantation crops, tuber crops, spices, flowers and medicinal crops were released.

The PM lauded the scientists for the development of these varieties. “These seeds are the best example of a lab-to-land programme,” said Modi.

Among the crops released by Modi are 23 cereals, 11 pulses, seven oilseeds, and 40 varieties of fruits, vegetables, flowers, and medicinal plants.

Scientists associated with these high-yielding varieties of crops said there are nine rice seeds, two wheat seeds, six Maize seeds, two pigeon pea and chickpea, and three lentil seeds. To increase the output of oilseeds, the government released two soybean and two groundnut oil seeds.