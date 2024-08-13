1 killed in Bengal, 7 nabbed near Meghalaya in BSF raid

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force on Monday said it neutralised a Bangladesh smuggler in a retaliatory fire in West Bengal’s Malda district and has apprehended seven nationals of the neighbouring country trying to infiltrate, along with two Indian facilitators, at a checkpoint in Meghalaya.

BSF officials said the first incident in Malda district occurred during the night of August 11-12 when a group of smugglers launched an attack on the force’s personnel stationed at the Chandnichak. The border outpost is operated by the 115th Battalion under the South Bengal Frontier, they added. The smugglers, who were allegedly armed with sharp weapons, engaged the BSF troops, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defense, they said.