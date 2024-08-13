Doctor rape-murder case: HC asks Kolkata hospital's ex-principal to go on leave, slams his reappointment

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday questioned the reappointment of Sandip Ghosh to CNMC following his resignation as the principal of RG Kar College and Hospital following the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run facility.

The HC also directed the West Bengal government to produce before it at 1 pm the case diary of the investigation.

Notably, Ghosh resigned from his post on Monday morning but was reinstated as principal of Calcutta National Medical College (CNMC) and Hospital within hours.

A bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam questioned how a principal who resigned on moral grounds could be appointed to another government college.

The court has instructed him to submit a leave application by 3 pm today, or it will issue an order for his removal from the position.

Justice Sivagnanam also observed that "something is missing" in the probe, and asked whether Sandip Ghosh's statement was recorded, to which the state lawyer answered in the negative.

Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, asked his counsel to produce both the resignation letter and the subsequent appointment letter when the matter will be taken up for hearing at 1 pm.

The parents of the postgraduate trainee had moved the HC, seeking a court-monitored investigation in the case. A number of other PILs were also filed that sought a CBI probe into it.

Notably, the body of the woman postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.

Meanwhile, protesting junior doctors, interns, and house staffers expressed their reservations against Ghosh being moved to the CNMC and locked the doors of the chamber on Monday night.

"We will not allow a person like Sandip Ghosh to take charge of CNMC. We are not feeling secure about this posting. We will not allow him to enter CNMC," one of the agitating junior doctors said.