Expatriate Hindus hold massive rally in Paris condemning atrocities in Bangladesh

GUWAHATI: Expatriate Hindus staged a massive rally in Paris, France on Monday protesting the ongoing atrocities against Hindus in restive Bangladesh. The members of the World Hindu Federation’s European Union Chapter and JusticeMakers Bangladesh in France were among those who took part in the protest rally.

The protestors who gathered at the historic Place de la République, alleged that the Bangladeshi Islamists attacked and killed Hindu leaders.

The protestors said that the Bangladeshi Islamists burnt houses and temples belonging to Hindus. They also alleged that Hindu women were kidnapped all across Bangladesh since August 5 after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country.

They condemned the alleged inaction of the army and administration when minority Hindus were attacked and monasteries and temples were vandalised.

The protestors appealed to various international human rights organizations and global leaders to stop the “brutal” attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and protect them.

They submitted a charter of demands to the new Bangladesh government. They also urged it to probe the incidents and award exemplary punishment to the perpetrators. They demanded that the victims should be adequately compensated and rehabilitated.

They also stressed that the Bangladesh government should bring a law for the protection of minorities and form the Ministry of minority affairs.

“All monasteries, temples, churches, and pagodas should be protected. Bangladesh cannot have any state religion. The law on the return of vested property should be properly implemented,” they demanded.