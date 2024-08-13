Four killed as car hits truck in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district

CHANDRAPUR: Four youths were killed when the car they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Suraj Gavhale (22), Sunil Kizgir (27), Akash Pendir (22) and Shreyash Patil. Whereas, another person, Ajay Gaikwad, was seriously injured in the road accident.

According to the police,the incident occurred on Gadchandur-Chandrapur road, when the five men from Jiwti tehsil were returning to their village in a car. The driver of the car failed to spot a truck which had broken down and parked along the road, causing the collision.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on.