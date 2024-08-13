Himachal floods: 213 roads closed including national highway, Met issues yellow alert

SHIMLA: Rain-induced landslides and flash floods led to the closure of 213 roads in Himachal Pradesh, with the local Met office issuing a 'yellow alert' in many isolated parts of the state till August 19.

Due to the heavy rainfalls, the state emergency operation centre said that 89 roads were closed in Shimla, followed by 42 in Sirmaur, 37 in Mandi, 26 in Kullu, six in Kangra, five in Chamba and four each in Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti.

Since Monday evening, Naina Devi recorded the highest rainfall at 96.4 mm, followed by Dharamshala (25 mm), Kandaghat (10.4 mm) and Kahu (9.2 mm), whereas, Kinnaur district remained cut off from Shimla following a landslide in Negulsari. Power and water supplies were also adversely affected due tp the lashing rains.

Vehicular traffic on the Shimla-Kalka National Highway moved at a snail's pace after fog in several areas reduced visibility. Officials said 110 people were killed in rain-related incidents and the state suffered losses of about Rs 1,004 crore between June 27 till August 12.