IAF host its first multinational air exercise 'Tarang Shakti'

During the press conference in Sulur, Chief of Air Staff was accompanied with his counterparts from France, Germany and Spain, General Stephane Mike, Lieutenant Gen Ingo Gerhartz, and Air Gen Francisco Braco Carbo.

The IAF chief Chaudhari along with his Spanish counterpart Air Gen Francisco Braco Carbo flew sorties in Russian-origin Sukhoi fighter aircraft. While Gen Stephane Mille and Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz took sorties in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-made light combat aircraft Tejas.

The Air Chief has also announced that indigenously manufactured single engine multi-role LCA Tejas will be participating more in national and international exercises.

ACM Chaudhari said, "We will use the aircraft more in air combat drills both within and outside the country."

Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom brought their Eurofighter Typhoon while the French came with their Rafale jets. These air forces have joined the exercise after participating in the Exercise Pitch Black held in Australia, this year.

On the last day of the exercise, Indian Air Force's indigenous aircraft and helicopter carried out an air display. Light combat helicopter (LCH) Prachand, light utility helicopter (LUH), trainer HTT-40, Sarang helicopters team and LCA enthral the audience present at Sulur Air Force station with their aerial manoeuvre.

For the first time, Germany has participated in any aerial exercise on Indian soil and its Eurofighter Typhoon carried out air manoeuvres. From the IAF side, Rafale, Sukhoi, and LCA Tejas participated in the war game. From Germany, Spain and the UK Eurofighter Typhoons joined with the IAF's aircraft.